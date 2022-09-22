Realme Narzo 50i Prime is available at Rs 7,999 for Amazon Prime users only

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme's recently launched Narzo 50i Prime is finally live onnoon for Prime members only. The launch has been part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, and only prime customers can avail offers and discounts today, and for regular Amazon users, the biggest festive season sale with officially start tomorrow. So, in case you are willing to get your hands on the latest Narzo 50i Prime, and you do not have the Prime membership of Amazon, then also you can avail the offer, but only by tomorrow- September 23 from 12 noon onwards.

The offer price will be liable on both- Realme's official channels and Amazon India as well. Interestingly, Also, to recall, the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3T with Snapdragon 870 chipset will be live on sale from tomorrow onwards on both- Flipkart and Amazon.

About Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The new Narzo 50i Prime comes in two variants:

3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999

4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999.

The new budget smartphone from Realme is available in two colour variants- Mint Green and Dark Blue.

What is the special festive discount on the Narzo 50i Prime smartphone?

Amazon is offering additional Rs 500 off on the purchase of Narzo 50i Prime today, as a part of the Great India Festival sale. Prime users can further avail of instant discount EMI transactions if they are making their purchase from the SBI debit or credit cards.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Features

The new budget smartphone from Realme comes with a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display and is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, which is backed by a Mali-G57 GPU. The Narzo 50i Prime runs on the Android 11 OS out-of-the-box, which is an older version of the operating system, as Google has already rolled out the latest Android 13 OS in the global market.

The new Narzo 50i Prime is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging capabilities. On the camera front, the handset features just two cameras on the device - an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front camera. The 4G-enabled smartphone comes with expandable storage capacity where users could expand the storage by up to 1TB.

