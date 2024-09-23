Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 2a gets massive price cut

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING NOTHING PHONE 2a

Flipkart’s highly anticipated Big Billion Days sale starts on September 26 for Plus members and September 27 for all users. As the sale approaches, the e-commerce giant has been unveiling incredible smartphone deals, and the latest reveal is the Nothing Phone 2a which was recently launched by the company.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming deals on this popular device.

Nothing Phone 2a gets a massive price drop

Originally launched at Rs 29,999, the Phone 2a will be available at an effective price of Rs 18,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant during the sale. This represents a major price cut of Rs 11,000 on the device. Furthermore, a new variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be sold at Rs 20,999.

Though the price cut for Nothing Phone 2a has surfaced much ahead of the Big Billion Days, and currently, it will go without a sale discount, which means the 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs 25,999. However, the sale price brings even more savings for consumers.

Nothing Phone 2a: Key features and specs

The Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with adaptive refresh rates between 30Hz and 120Hz. With 1,300 nits of peak brightness and is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the smartphone is said to be durable and delivers a vibrant viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip and promises three Android version upgrades and four years of security patches, that ensure long-term support and performance improvements. It also performed better than some of its competitors in Antutu benchmarks.

Impressive camera setup

The Phone 2a comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture. The secondary camera is a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view.

For selfie enthusiasts, the phone includes a 32MP front-facing camera.

Battery and charging

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. However, there is no charger included in the box, and wireless charging is further not supported.

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

ALSO READ: Netflix shocks iPhone users, by DISCONTINUING support to older models: Details here