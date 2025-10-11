Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale: Top smartphone deals from Samsung, Realme, CMF, more under Rs 15,000 The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is currently offering heavy discounts on mid-range smartphones, allowing buyers to purchase top models for under Rs 15,000.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is currently hosting its Big Diwali Sale, which runs from October 11 to October 24. During this period, the platform is offering massive discounts on smartphones. If you are looking to purchase a quality smartphone for under Rs 15,000, Flipkart has many discounted options available, especially when combined with bank offers.

Here are the top smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale with offers:

Realme P4 5G

The Realme P4 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and features a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display. It boasts a huge 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. For photography, it includes a 50MP AI camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 16MP AI selfie camera.

Offer Price: The 8GB + 128GB variant is listed for Rs 17,999.

Bank Offer: You can get an additional Rs 2,160 off with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, bringing the effective price down.

Motorola G96

The Motorola G96 runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ pOLED display. It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For photography, it features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera, along with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Offer Price: The 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs 15,999.

Bank Offer: Get Rs 1,000 off with SBI Bank debit and credit cards, dropping the price below the Rs 15,000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and is equipped with a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Offer Price: The 8GB + 128GB variant is listed for Rs 15,499.

Bank Offer: Receive Rs 1,725 off when using a Flipkart SBI Card, making it an excellent deal under Rs 15,000.

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

The CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G chipset and features a 6.77-inch AMOLED Flexible LTPS display. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W charging.

Offer Price: The device is available for Rs 16,999.

Bank Offer: Get a Rs 1,000 discount with SBI Bank credit cards, bringing the final price down significantly.

