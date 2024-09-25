Flipkart, Amazon's festival sales start today: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Flipkart-Amazon sale

Amazon and Flipkart are all set to host their annual festival sale in India starting today (September 26). Paid subscribers of both e-commerce giants will get access to sales today. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale for regular customers will start on September 27. During the sale, both the company offers impressive discounts on a range of products including smartphones and large appliances. Interested buyers can also get an extra discount with selected bank debit and credit cards. Here are all the details you need to know.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will begin at midnight on September 26 for Amazon Prime members. Regular users will gain access to the sale on September 28. The sale will include a 10 percent instant discount for SBI card users on all purchases.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starting on September 27, the smartphone will receive a discount of Rs 80,000. The e-commerce giant is offering an excellent deal on the purchase of the phone, which comes with many amazing features, including a 200MP camera.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is scheduled to begin on September 27 for all customers. However, Flipkart Plus members will have early access a day prior, on September 26. The e-commerce company has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer bank deals. Prospective buyers can take advantage of a 10 percent instant discount on debit/credit and Easy EMI transactions.

The Flipkart mobile app is currently showcasing discounted prices for several smartphones. For example, the Google Pixel 8, which is typically priced at Rs. 75,999, will be available for under Rs. 40,000. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23, usually priced at Rs. 89,999, will also be available for under Rs. 40,000. However, the final prices have not been disclosed yet.

Additionally, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which usually sells for Rs. 79,999, is expected to be available for under Rs. 30,000. The performance-oriented Poco X6 Pro 5G is also anticipated to be priced at under Rs. 20,000.

