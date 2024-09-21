Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a available at lowest price ever: Here's where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Pixel

Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 7a available at lowest price ever: Here's where to buyGoogle launched its Pixel 9 Series smartphones last month. The newly launched 9 Series includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. In addition to these devices, Google also launched a budget smartphone with its every series starting with the Google Pixel 3 Series. Google introduced Google Pixel 7a in May 2023 and Google Pixel 8a in May this year. Now, both these smartphones are available for sale at their lowest price ever. Here are all the details you need to know.

Google Pixel 8a discount

The Google Pixel 8a was launched in India on May 7 this year. The smartphone is available in two variants with 128GB and 256GB storage. These smartphones were priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. The smartphone is now available with a Rs 13,000 discount.

Interested buyers can get the base variant of the smartphone on Croma for Rs 43,999. In addition to this, the platform is also offering Rs 4,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card. This will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 39,999. Furthermore, buyers can avail exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a discount

The Google Pixel 8a was launched in India on May 11, 2023. The smartphone is available in a single 128GB storage variant. The smartphone was priced at Rs 43,999 during its launch.

The smartphone is now available with a Rs 14,000 discount on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently listed for Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, the platform is offering a Rs 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit card. This will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 29,999. Buyers can also avail exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

