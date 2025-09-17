First DSLR camera? Here’s how to choose the right one

Buying your first DSLR camera could feel overwhelming, especially with so many models and technical terms in the market. Whether you want to pursue photography as a career or a hobby, choosing the right DSLR is the first step towards your journey. This guide will further help first-time users understand the basics, compare options and make a smart decision.
Understand your photography needs: DSLR’s requirements
- Before buying a DSLR, you always need to ask yourself the question, ‘Why do you need it?’
- Do you want to capture travel memories, wildlife shots, portraits, or videos?
Entry-level DSLRs are great for beginners, while mid-range or professional models are better if you plan to take photography seriously. Knowing your purpose will help narrow down your options.
Sensor size: APS-C vs full frame
The sensor is the heart of a DSLR. For beginners, APS-C sensor cameras are affordable and produce excellent image quality. Full-frame DSLRs are costlier but offer better low-light performance and depth of field. If you are just starting, APS-C is usually the smarter choice.
Lens compatibility matters
A DSLR is more than just the camera body; it’s about the lenses. Check if the model supports a wide range of lenses for future upgrades. Many starter kits come with an 18-55mm lens, which is good for general photography. Later, you can invest in prime lenses for portraits or telephoto lenses for wildlife.
Features to look for
- Megapixels: Do not get carried away with camera features. All you need is 18–24 MP, which will be enough for beginners to capture the best stills.
- ISO range: Higher ISO means better low-light shots, so make sure you check the number.
- Autofocus system: Look for at least 9–11 autofocus points.
- Video quality: If you want to vlog, ensure the DSLR supports Full HD or 4K video.
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make sharing photos easier.
Budget and brand choices
Brands like Canon and Nikon dominate the entry-level DSLR segment in India. Compare features and after-sales support before buying. Most entry-level DSLRs are priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000.
Always buy from trusted online platforms or offline stores for warranty and authenticity.
