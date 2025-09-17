First DSLR camera? Here’s how to choose the right one For first-time buyers, choosing a DSLR depends on balancing budget, purpose, and features. Start with an entry-level model, learn the basics, and gradually upgrade as your skills grow. A DSLR opens the door to creative photography, so choose wisely and focus on improving your craft.

New Delhi:

Buying your first DSLR camera could feel overwhelming, especially with so many models and technical terms in the market. Whether you want to pursue photography as a career or a hobby, choosing the right DSLR is the first step towards your journey. This guide will further help first-time users understand the basics, compare options and make a smart decision.

Understand your photography needs: DSLR’s requirements

Before buying a DSLR, you always need to ask yourself the question, ‘Why do you need it?’

Do you want to capture travel memories, wildlife shots, portraits, or videos?

Entry-level DSLRs are great for beginners, while mid-range or professional models are better if you plan to take photography seriously. Knowing your purpose will help narrow down your options.

Sensor size: APS-C vs full frame

The sensor is the heart of a DSLR. For beginners, APS-C sensor cameras are affordable and produce excellent image quality. Full-frame DSLRs are costlier but offer better low-light performance and depth of field. If you are just starting, APS-C is usually the smarter choice.

Lens compatibility matters

A DSLR is more than just the camera body; it’s about the lenses. Check if the model supports a wide range of lenses for future upgrades. Many starter kits come with an 18-55mm lens, which is good for general photography. Later, you can invest in prime lenses for portraits or telephoto lenses for wildlife.

Features to look for

Megapixels : Do not get carried away with camera features. All you need is 18–24 MP, which will be enough for beginners to capture the best stills.

: Do not get carried away with camera features. All you need is 18–24 MP, which will be enough for beginners to capture the best stills. ISO range : Higher ISO means better low-light shots, so make sure you check the number.

: Higher ISO means better low-light shots, so make sure you check the number. Autofocus system : Look for at least 9–11 autofocus points.

: Look for at least 9–11 autofocus points. Video quality : If you want to vlog, ensure the DSLR supports Full HD or 4K video.

: If you want to vlog, ensure the DSLR supports Full HD or 4K video. Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make sharing photos easier.

Budget and brand choices

Brands like Canon and Nikon dominate the entry-level DSLR segment in India. Compare features and after-sales support before buying. Most entry-level DSLRs are priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 55,000.

Always buy from trusted online platforms or offline stores for warranty and authenticity.