BGMI 4.0 Guide: How to unlock the dive master title at stepwell The Dive Master achievement in BGMI 4.0 requires players to dive into the Stepwell pool five times in one Classic match. By dropping early, staying alert, and focusing on safe dives, players can easily unlock the achievement and progress towards special event rewards.

New Delhi:

Battlegrounds Mobile India (commonly known as BGMI 4.0 currently) has dropped with new missions, maps and special events. Among them, the Dive Master achievement in Stepwell is one of the most exciting challenges. It requires you to perform five perfect dives into the Stepwell’s water zone in a single Classic match. Sounds simple, but it demands strategy, timing, and survival skills. Here’s your complete guide.

What is the Dive Master achievement?

The Dive Master achievement is part of BGMI 4.0’s in-match challenges. To unlock it, you must:

Find the Stepwell landmark (marked with a special icon on select maps).

Perform five dives into the pool inside the Stepwell.

Finish all five dives within one Classic match.

Failing to survive or exiting mid-game resets your progress.

(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI

Locating the Stepwell

The Stepwell is not just available on every map, but players will have to keep an eye out during flight path planning. Look for its unique structure:

A deep vertical shaft with spiral stairs.

A pool at the bottom that glimmers under sunlight.

Once spotted, make Stepwell your drop location to avoid missing it.

Step-by-step guide to Dive Master

Drop near Stepwell – Choose a flight path that brings you close to it.

Reach the top ledge – Use stairs or climbable walls to position yourself for a safe dive.

Jump into the water – Only dives that land in the pool will count.

Repeat five times – Do all five dives before the match ends.

How to stay safe while diving? Pro tips

Land early: Claim the Stepwell before rival squads show up.

Stay alert: Use smoke grenades or eliminate threats nearby.

Light gear only: You do not need heavy loot. Rather, you need to focus on mobility.

Why is it worth it?

Completing the Dive Master challenge not only gives you achievement points but also pushes you closer to event rewards in BGMI 4.0. Alongside new features like Ghost Mode and Diwali-themed events, Stepwell dives make gameplay more thrilling and unpredictable.