Faster Internet coming soon, government working on 6GHz spectrum plan

Around the world, many countries now have WiFi 6E routers, and many smartphones support this new technology. WiFi 6E uses a special 6GHz frequency, which isn’t yet available for use in India. However, there are signs that the Indian government may soon make a decision about allowing this 6GHz frequency. This frequency is important because it can provide much faster internet speeds, reduce delays, and help avoid overcrowded networks. This is particularly important for activities that require a lot of data, like virtual reality, streaming high-definition videos, and connecting many smart devices, especially in busy areas.

Currently, both internet and telecom companies are interested in using this 6GHz frequency, but the government hasn’t yet decided how to manage its use. Neeraj Mittal, the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, recently mentioned that the department understands the importance of the 6GHz band for both Wi-Fi connections and mobile services. They are working with various groups to find the best way to use it.

Private telecom companies believe the government should allow the 6GHz frequency to be used for mobile services. They think it is crucial for rolling out future technologies like 5G and 6G. On the other hand, private internet companies argue that this frequency should be freely available without any licenses so they can use the latest Wi-Fi routers, like WiFi 6E and WiFi 7.

Industry groups such as the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and GSMA have repeatedly asked the government for access to the 6GHz frequency. They believe this frequency is vital for enhancing 5G services in India and for advancing towards 6G technologies in the future. India is serious about developing 6G and wants to be a leading country in this area. The government decision for the use of 6GHz spectrum will begin a new era for users in India.

