Friday, September 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Facebook Neighborhoods feature to shut down on Oct 1: Everything you must know

Facebook Neighborhoods feature to shut down on Oct 1: Everything you must know

Neighborhoods is an opt-in experience within the Facebook app so you choose whether to join Neighborhoods and create a profile.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Updated on: September 02, 2022 13:58 IST
Facebook
Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook

Facebook has announced to shut down the hyperlocal feature called ‘Neighborhoods’ that was to provide a dedicated space to help people connect with neighbours, participate in the local community and discover new places nearby.

Facebook said it will end its test of Neighborhoods on October 1, at which point the feature will no longer be available.

The feature was first rolled out in Canada and then to the US.

Neighborhoods is an opt-in experience within the Facebook app so you choose whether to join Neighborhoods and create a profile.

"When we launched Neighborhoods, our mission was to bring local communities closer together, and we've learned the best way to do this is through groups," a Product Manager from Facebook wrote in one of the groups.

When people created Neighborhoods profile, they chose to add interests, favourite places and a bio so people can get to know them within the Neighborhoods Directory.

Related Stories
Facebook Update: FB discontinuing live shopping feature from Oct 1

Facebook Update: FB discontinuing live shopping feature from Oct 1

Angry netizens trend 'delete Facebook' after company leaks teenager’s abortion DMs to cops

Angry netizens trend 'delete Facebook' after company leaks teenager’s abortion DMs to cops

Meta working on end-to-end encryption for individual chats on Messenger

Meta working on end-to-end encryption for individual chats on Messenger

Do not share TikTok videos on Instagram and YouTube- But why?

Do not share TikTok videos on Instagram and YouTube- But why?

Mark Zuckerberg releases his new digital avatar after social media users bombard him with memes

Mark Zuckerberg releases his new digital avatar after social media users bombard him with memes

Why Facebook is not in top 10 anymore in the US: Report

Why Facebook is not in top 10 anymore in the US: Report

Banned in India, TikTok is giving severe headache to Facebook in the US - Here's how

Banned in India, TikTok is giving severe headache to Facebook in the US - Here's how

Facebook plans to discontinue its standalone gaming app: Know why

Facebook plans to discontinue its standalone gaming app: Know why

Meta removed over 25 million bad content in July from India- Report

Meta removed over 25 million bad content in July from India- Report

IFA 2022: LG to launch MoodUp refrigerator with colour changing doors and Bluetooth speaker

IFA 2022: LG to launch MoodUp refrigerator with colour changing doors and Bluetooth speaker

Twitter Edit Button to launch for paid subscribers- Everything you need to know

Twitter Edit Button to launch for paid subscribers- Everything you need to know

WhatsApp to bring these new features soon, for better messaging experience

WhatsApp to bring these new features soon, for better messaging experience

Apple to make these iPod models obsolete this month: Know-more

Apple to make these iPod models obsolete this month: Know-more

Twitter bans 45,000 Indian accounts post receiving 1,253 complaints in July

Twitter bans 45,000 Indian accounts post receiving 1,253 complaints in July

They wrote a post to introduce themselves, participated in discussions on posts from fellow neighbors and answered Neighborhoods Questions in the dedicated feed.

"We built Neighborhoods to be safe and inclusive, with Neighborhoods Guidelines to help keep interactions among neighbors relevant and kind. Neighborhoods have moderators who use these Guidelines to review posts and comments in the Neighborhoods feed," Facebook had said.

 

Latest Technology News

Top News

Latest News