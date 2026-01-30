Several injured in clash between DYFI and Youth Congress activists in Kannur over flex board row Youth Congress planned a satyagraha in Payyanur following allegations by former area secretary and district committee member P Unnikrishnan of irregularities in the martyrs' fund. Then, the tension escalated when DYFI and SFI workers allegedly tore down posters related to the protest.

Kannur:

Several people were injured as a major clash broke out between DYFI and Youth Congress activists in Kannur following a flex board row. The incident was reported on Thursday night during a protest over the alleged vandalism of a political poster. The development comes after the Youth Congress planned a satyagraha in Payyanur following allegations by former area secretary and district committee member P Unnikrishnan of irregularities in the martyrs' fund. Then, the tension escalated when DYFI and SFI workers allegedly tore down posters related to the protest.

Here’s how the situation worsened

The situation worsened after DYFI and SFI members marched to the District Congress Committee office to protest the Youth Congress’ accusations. Then the clash broke out, leading to stone pelting between both sides.

After the situation escalated, police intervened and dispersed the groups after considerable effort. A case has been registered against members of both organisations in this regard. Those injured in the incident have been admitted to the hospital.

Another such clash broke out in 2024

In 2024, one such clash broke out between the Youth Congress and police personnel in Kerala's Kannur during a protest against the arrest of their leader, Rahul Mangkoothil.

Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested on Tuesday by the Kerala police for his involvement in the Secretariat march against the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas, which turned violent.

Protest turns into violent clash in Kannur

The Youth Congress members marched to Kannur civil station, where they protested against the arrest but soon the protest turned into a violent clash. The police personnel present at the spot had to use water cannons on the protestors in order to disperse them.

The protestors, in their response, tried to vandalise the fire engine that was being used for the water cannon. A large number of Youth Congress members were removed by the police from the spot and arrested.