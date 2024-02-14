Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
  4. Facebook Down: Users reporting blank screen after login- What is the trouble?

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 18:26 IST
Facebook
Image Source : FILE Facebook

Facebook Down in India: The problem of a blank screen is being reported by many users on X (formerly known as Twitter) where they stated that they are unable to log in. On February 14, around 5:10 pm, users reported trouble in using their Facebook accounts. 

How did the news surface?

Users encountered difficulties in accessing the Facebook website- experiencing issues with the platform's servers. X platform was used to raise and report the issue- of being unable to log in to the platform. Screenshots shared by the users depicted a blank screen appearing after logging into their Facebook accounts.

India Tv - Facebook

Image Source : FILEFacebook- Blank

Downdetector report

Downdetector, a platform that tracks websites and online services, has further reported about the Facebook website after 5 pm, stating problems in servers post 5 pm- the spike in reports of which can be seen on Downdetector.

India Tv - Downdetector

Image Source : FILEDowndetector

Also, at the same time, several users on the social media platform- X have reported problems with using Facebook. Users are not able to see the home page after logging in to Facebook. Many users are posting their problems on X by using the hashtag #facebookdown.

Not everyone is facing the same problem

Till 6 pm on Downdetector, more than 180 users reported their problems in using Facebook. However, it seems that only some Facebook users are facing this problem. At present, no information has been shared by Facebook regarding the server problem.

ALSO READ: Moto Razr 40: Nearly 50% off on Amazon! Know-more

