Extra daily data and up to 365 days validity: BSNL unveils special new year offers on popular recharge plans BSNL’s new festive offer provides free extra data on four affordable prepaid recharges. These plans offer excellent value, with validity options extending up to 365 days.

New Delhi:

To celebrate the Christmas and New Year season, government-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a special festive offer for its prepaid users. Under this promotion, customers will receive additional daily data on four specific prepaid plans. The company officially confirmed the news via BSNL’s official X handle, marking a perfect holiday gift for data-heavy users.

New Year festive offer details

This limited-time offer from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is valid from December 24, 2025, to January 31, 2026. During this period, any user who recharges with the selected plans will automatically receive an extra data allowance every day.

The offer applies to the following recharge plans: STV 225, STV 347, STV 485, and PV 2399.

Breakdown of the data benefits

The promotional offer increases the daily data limit by 500MB to 1GB, depending on the plan:

STV 225 (2.5GB - 3GB): Priced at Rs 225, this plan originally offered 2.5GB of daily data. With the festive bonus, users now get 3GB of daily data for 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 SMS per day.

2GB plans upgraded to 3GB:

The following three plans, which typically offer 2GB of daily data, have been upgraded to 3GB per day for the duration of the offer:

Plan Name Price Validity Key Benefits STV 347 Rs 347 50 Days 3GB/day, Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day STV 485 Rs 485 72 Days 3GB/day, Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day PV 2399 Rs 2,399 365 Days 3GB/day, Unlimited Calls, 100 SMS/day

If you are a BSNL user looking for a long-term or high-data plan, this is the best time to recharge. With the PV 2399 plan specifically, you can secure an extra 1GB of data every single day for an entire year if you recharge before the January 31 deadline.

