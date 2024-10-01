Excitel broadband offers 3 free months with 9-month plan: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Excitel's 300 Mbps plan at just Rs 499 per month with 3 free months and OTT benefits: Details

Excitel Broadband has recently launched an exciting end-of-season offer, that provides customers with three months of free service when they subscribe for the 9-month plan. This deal is available exclusively for the 300 Mbps plan and it further includes access to 18 OTT platforms and 150 Live TV channels.

End-of-season sale by Excitel

Excitel is further offering a 300 Mbps broadband plan at just Rs 499 per month. Along with 3 months of free service, users will further get OTT access to platforms like: Amazon Prime

Disney+ Hotstar

SonyLIV

ALTBalaji and more

The offer further caters to users who are based in around 50 cities in India. And it is majorly targeting tier-2 and tier-3 towns where high-speed broadband options are often limited.

Benefits of long-term excitel plans

The 9-month plan not only provides three months of free service but it further offers additional benefits when the customer has been opting for long-term plans. Excitel has been recognized in some regions as one of the fastest broadband providers, largely due to its focus on high-speed plans.

