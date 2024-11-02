Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. DoT puts brakes on Starlink, Amazon's Satellite Internet plans in India with new security demands

DoT puts brakes on Starlink, Amazon's Satellite Internet plans in India with new security demands

The new compliance demands from DoT underscore the importance of security in India’s satellite internet sector. While Starlink and Amazon await further approvals, the government’s cautious approach aims to ensure national security and data protection remain a top priority.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 15:45 IST
Elon Musk, Starlink, Amazon Satellite, services face delays, DoT
Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Satellite services face delays in India over DoT's compliance push

Satellite Internet launch in India faces delays: Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s satellite internet services are facing potential delays in India, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has requested additional security compliance measures. Although the Indian government has recently invited suggestions from stakeholders on spectrum allocation and pricing for satellite internet services, this new demand could slow down the launch of these tech giants.

DoT’s compliance requirements for Starlink and Amazon

The DoT has urged Starlink and Amazon Web Services to complete security-related compliance to proceed with their applications for satellite internet in India. 

While Airtel’s Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s SES have already received approvals for satellite services, Starlink and Amazon are yet to submit the required security documentation.

As per the recent report filed in The Economic Times, it was stated that DoT has issued a formal notice to these companies and is prepared to send a reminder if responses are not provided promptly.

Sensitive coverage areas require transparency

DoT officials have highlighted that some areas in India are very sensitive in terms of national security. To mitigate the risks, satellite providers will have to submit documents which will be detailing data protection, coverage areas and other security-related information.

Only after thorough review and approval of these documents will the government greenlight Starlink and Amazon’s services for the Indian market.

Competition with Indian Telecom giants

The satellite internet market in India is heating up, with Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea gearing up to offer both terrestrial and satellite-based internet. Meanwhile, Starlink and Amazon are poised to become formidable competitors if they secure approval. Starlink applied for the Global Mobile Personal Communication Satellite Service (GMPCS) license in October 2022, followed by Amazon’s application last year.

Related Stories
Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a ‘Gentleman, Scholar’ in resurfaced video; clip goes viral

Elon Musk calls Ratan Tata a ‘Gentleman, Scholar’ in resurfaced video; clip goes viral

Elon Musk unveiled Cybercab robotaxi, Robovan alongside Optimus humanoid robot at Tesla event

Elon Musk unveiled Cybercab robotaxi, Robovan alongside Optimus humanoid robot at Tesla event

SpaceX catches 19-storey Super Heavy rocket mid-air | WATCH VIDEO

SpaceX catches 19-storey Super Heavy rocket mid-air | WATCH VIDEO

Starlink to launch in India soon as the government makes significant announcement

Starlink to launch in India soon as the government makes significant announcement

What is satellite internet, and how can Starlink revolutionise Internet access in India?

What is satellite internet, and how can Starlink revolutionise Internet access in India?

Elon Musk gets big court relief in dispute over THIS 2018 social media post

Elon Musk gets big court relief in dispute over THIS 2018 social media post

Elon Musk raises concerns on AI's potential risks: Warns of 10-20 per cent chance of ‘Going Bad’

Elon Musk raises concerns on AI's potential risks: Warns of 10-20 per cent chance of ‘Going Bad’

Elon Musk's Grok AI introduces image analysis: See what it can do

Elon Musk's Grok AI introduces image analysis: See what it can do

TRAI Seeks Industry Feedback on Spectrum Pricing

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also gathering feedback from stakeholders on pricing and conditions for satellite internet spectrum. As the satellite internet sector expands in India, the competition among

telecom giants and tech leaders like Amazon and SpaceX’s Starlink is expected to drive innovation and broaden internet accessibility.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk plans to open a portal to Mars by October 2026

ALSO READ: SpaceX to launch first Starship to Mars in 2026, crew Mission in 4 years: Elon Musk confirms

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement