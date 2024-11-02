DoT puts brakes on Starlink, Amazon's Satellite Internet plans in India with new security demands

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Satellite services face delays in India over DoT's compliance push

Satellite Internet launch in India faces delays: Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s satellite internet services are facing potential delays in India, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has requested additional security compliance measures. Although the Indian government has recently invited suggestions from stakeholders on spectrum allocation and pricing for satellite internet services, this new demand could slow down the launch of these tech giants.

DoT’s compliance requirements for Starlink and Amazon

The DoT has urged Starlink and Amazon Web Services to complete security-related compliance to proceed with their applications for satellite internet in India.

While Airtel’s Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s SES have already received approvals for satellite services, Starlink and Amazon are yet to submit the required security documentation.

As per the recent report filed in The Economic Times, it was stated that DoT has issued a formal notice to these companies and is prepared to send a reminder if responses are not provided promptly.

Sensitive coverage areas require transparency

DoT officials have highlighted that some areas in India are very sensitive in terms of national security. To mitigate the risks, satellite providers will have to submit documents which will be detailing data protection, coverage areas and other security-related information.

Only after thorough review and approval of these documents will the government greenlight Starlink and Amazon’s services for the Indian market.

Competition with Indian Telecom giants

The satellite internet market in India is heating up, with Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea gearing up to offer both terrestrial and satellite-based internet. Meanwhile, Starlink and Amazon are poised to become formidable competitors if they secure approval. Starlink applied for the Global Mobile Personal Communication Satellite Service (GMPCS) license in October 2022, followed by Amazon’s application last year.

TRAI Seeks Industry Feedback on Spectrum Pricing

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is also gathering feedback from stakeholders on pricing and conditions for satellite internet spectrum. As the satellite internet sector expands in India, the competition among

telecom giants and tech leaders like Amazon and SpaceX’s Starlink is expected to drive innovation and broaden internet accessibility.

