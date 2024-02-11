Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk's Neuralink transfers incorporation to Nevada

Elon Musk's Neuralink transfers incorporation to Nevada

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla (TSLA.O), opened a new tab that would hold a shareholder vote to transfer its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware after a judge invalidated his $56 billion pay package.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2024 17:16 IST
Neuralink, elon musk
Image Source : REUTERS Neuralink

Elon Musk, a billionaire who has been in the news for his bold statements on various topics on X (formerly known as Twitter), SpaceX and the owner of brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, changed its location of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, according to the business portals of both states.

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla (TSLA.O), opened a new tab that would hold a shareholder vote to transfer its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware after a judge invalidated his $56 billion pay package.

However, switching the state of incorporation for Tesla could come with hurdles such as investor lawsuits, particularly if it was seen as a move to secure his pay package, legal experts said.

Musk said last week that Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, who was recovering well after the procedure.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Report from Reuters

Related Stories
Elon Musk's X platform gets approval for money transfers: What it means?

Elon Musk's X platform gets approval for money transfers: What it means?

X rolls out audio and video calls for premium Android users: All details here

X rolls out audio and video calls for premium Android users: All details here

India not having permanent seat on UN Security Council is 'absurd': Elon Musk

India not having permanent seat on UN Security Council is 'absurd': Elon Musk

Elon Musk's X introduces secure login with

Elon Musk's X introduces secure login with "Passkeys" for iOS users | How it works?

Elon Musk's X to hire 100 employees for content moderation

Elon Musk's X to hire 100 employees for content moderation

Elon Musk is no longer world's richest man, Bernard Arnault replaces Tesla CEO I Know all about him

Elon Musk is no longer world's richest man, Bernard Arnault replaces Tesla CEO I Know all about him

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink implants brain chip in human for first time | Details here

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink implants brain chip in human for first time | Details here

Court ruling strikes down Elon Musk's USD 56 billion compensation package at Tesla

Court ruling strikes down Elon Musk's USD 56 billion compensation package at Tesla

Elon Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

Elon Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

ALSO READ: Elon Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings new Block Spam from locked screen feature: How to activate it?

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement