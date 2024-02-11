Elon Musk's Neuralink transfers incorporation to Nevada

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Neuralink

Elon Musk, a billionaire who has been in the news for his bold statements on various topics on X (formerly known as Twitter), SpaceX and the owner of brain-chip implant company, Neuralink, changed its location of incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, according to the business portals of both states.

The development comes about a week after Musk said Tesla (TSLA.O), opened a new tab that would hold a shareholder vote to transfer its state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware after a judge invalidated his $56 billion pay package.

However, switching the state of incorporation for Tesla could come with hurdles such as investor lawsuits, particularly if it was seen as a move to secure his pay package, legal experts said.

Musk said last week that Neuralink had implanted its first brain chip in a human patient, who was recovering well after the procedure.

Neuralink did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Report from Reuters

ALSO READ: Elon Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings new Block Spam from locked screen feature: How to activate it?