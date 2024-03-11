Follow us on Image Source : FILE Grok AI chatbot by Elon Musk set to go open source by this week

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has said that his artificial intelligence (AI) startup xAI will open-source the AI chatbot Grok this week. The news officially surfaced on Monday where Musk posted that Sam Altman-run OpenAI is a lie while responding to a comment in the X (formerly known for Twitter) post.

On X, Elon Musk posted, "This week, @xAI will open-source Grok."

On the official post, a user commented, "OpenAI should do the same. If they are 'open' that is."

To which, Musk wrote, "OpenAI is a lie".

Recently, the tech billionaire sued Sam Altman, the ChatGPT-maker and its CEO, who was alleging breaching their original contractual agreements around artificial intelligence.

OpenAI then hit back at Musk's lawsuit, saying as the company discussed a for-profit structure to further the mission, "Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control".

Later, Musk said that he would drop the lawsuit if OpenAI changed its name to 'ClosedAI'.

Last year, xAI extended Grok to India and 46 other countries, including Australia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The chatbot is currently available to subscribers of X Premium+, the top subscription tier of X. The microblogging platform has already rolled out access to its Grok AI (beta) to Premium+ subscribers in the US.

Inputs from IANS