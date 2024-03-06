Elon Musk mocks Meta amid widespread platform outage: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk mocks Meta amid widespread platform outage

As Meta suffered a massive outage last evening (March 5) across all its platforms, when Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg's owned and runner services, by posting a meme where X is seen as the captain leading the team of Facebook, Instagram and Threads as Penguins.

It was considered to be the worst outage for Meta, where all the applications owned by the company— Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads, went down for millions across the globe, including in India, as users were thrown out from their accounts.

The users used X (formerly known as Twitter to write about their concerns, as it was the only social media platform working during the time of Meta outrage. Musk also posted a meme with X leading the team of apps, along with an image of a post by Meta spokesperson Andy Stone.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” posted Stone on X.

Musk said: “If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working”.

Some X users also posted funny memes and gifs on the platform.

Earlier in the day, the tech billionaire said that he is ready to fight Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules.

Inputs from IANS