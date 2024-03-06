Elon Musk wants OpenAI to merge with Tesla and have full control, says Sam Altman

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS ChatGPT adds ‘Read Aloud’ feature

OpenAI, the mother company for ChatGPT has hit back at Elon Musk’s lawsuit, by stating that the company discussed a for-profit structure to further the mission, “Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla or he wanted full control”. The news surfaced when ChatGPT maker- Sam Altman alleged that Musk wanted “majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO” in a blogpost.

In the middle of these discussions, “he withheld funding”.

OpenAI co-founders: Greg Brockman, John Schulman, Ilya Sutskever, Sam Altman, and Wojciech Zaremba said, “We couldn’t agree to terms on a for-profit with Elon because we felt it was against the mission for any individual to have absolute control over OpenAI.”

Musk left OpenAI, “saying there needed to be a relevant competitor to Google/DeepMind and that he was going to do it himself. He said he’d be supportive of us finding our own path”.

The billionaire then suggested instead merging OpenAI into Tesla.

Musk soon chose to leave OpenAI, "saying that our probability of success was zero, and that he planned to build an AGI competitor within Tesla”.

In December 2018, Musk sent OpenAI an email, saying “Even raising several hundred million won’t be enough. This needs billions per year immediately or forget it”.

OpenAI said it is focused on “advancing our mission and have a long way to go”.

Musk alleged in his lawsuit that OpenAI has become “a closed-source de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft.

