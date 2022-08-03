Dyson launches Airwrap multi-styler at Rs. 45,900: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson Airwrap multi-styler

Dyson has launched the new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler in the Indian market and claims it to be the best-performing and most efficient Airwrap from the company. The new Airwrap multi-styler will be available in the market at a price tag of Rs 45900 and could be bought from Dyson Demo stores and at the official website of Dyson India.

Dyson engineers have been challenging their own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect, pioneering a fully customisable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for all Indian hair types, without extreme heat.

Image Source : DYSON Dyson Airwrap multi-styler

The next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

James Dyson said, “The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat.”

The company further stated that for the first time, the existing Dyson Airwrap styler owners can upgrade to these latest attachments, whilst retaining the original machine. This builds on the sustainable mindset adopted throughout the machine’s development – designing in a digital world reduces the reliance on physical prototyping, as a result drastically reducing the energy and materials used.

Through this iterative process of trial and error, engineers have been able to miniaturise air vents to achieve a level of airflow velocity, pressure and control never seen before.

Latest Technology News