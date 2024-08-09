Draft Broadcast Services Bill 2024: What is it and why it has raised concerns of freedom of speech?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2024

A draft law has been proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which has raised concerns about freedom of speech and expression. The draft bill, called the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, aims to introduce regulations on creators of news events on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and others. This bill expands the government's remit to include social media accounts and online video creators. It also defines a “digital news broadcaster” and requires prior registration with the government, along with setting standards for content evaluation.

What is new in this draft bill?

The new draft bill aims to include YouTube creators under its remit by creating a new category called “digital news broadcaster” and defining it as any person who broadcasts news and current affairs program systematically through various online mediums.

It also imposes legal obligations on independent creators. If a creator is categorised as a digital news broadcaster, they must inform the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about their work, existence, and appoint one or more content evaluation committees at their own expense.

What are penalties in the new draft bill?

Furthermore, creators who do not inform the government or appoint a content evaluation committee may face substantial penalties. The draft bill specifies fines of Rs 50 lakh for the first violation and Rs 2.5 crore for subsequent violations within the next three years.

Additionally, some stakeholders might be exempted from the purview of the bill. It's important to note that the Bombay and Madras High Courts had previously stayed certain rules that mandated news and current affairs publishers to adhere to a Code of Ethics, citing its adverse impact on press freedom.

These proposed regulations have sparked concerns and discussions about their potential impact on freedom of speech and expression. The implications of these regulations and their potential enforcement remain topics of debate and scrutiny, especially within the tech industry and legal experts, considering the broader impact on content creators and freedom of the press.

ALSO READ: Jio kills competition, offers 30 days of free calling with 25GB data with THIS plan