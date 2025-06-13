DoT new rule: Switching between prepaid and postpaid mobile numbers gets easier with OTP DoT has announced new rules for changing your number from prepaid to postpaid or postpaid to prepaid. The Department of Telecommunications has decided to reduce the cooling off period for this from 90 days.

New Delhi:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made a significant decision to update a longstanding rule. Now, users of Jio, Airtel, BSNL, and Vi will find it much easier to switch between prepaid and postpaid plans. Gone are the days of enduring a lengthy wait of 90 days. The DoT has streamlined the process for millions of mobile users, allowing them to convert their connections more effortlessly. Users can now transition easily from prepaid to postpaid or vice versa using an OTP-based KYC verification.

According to an announcement made on its official X handle, the DoT confirmed that mobile users can conveniently switch their numbers within just 30 days, rather than the previous 90-day waiting period. To initiate this change, users need to visit the outlets of their telecom providers and complete the OTP-based KYC process.

This update modifies an order issued on September 21, 2021, which originally established a longer cooling-off period for such changes. With this new policy, users will benefit from a reduced waiting time, enhancing their overall experience. If users are dissatisfied with their service, they no longer have to wait three months to make a change; they can now adjust their connection after just 30 days.

Applicable only to first time conversion

This improvement will undoubtedly help countless mobile users who wish to switch between prepaid and postpaid services. It is worth noting that this limit is only applicable for first time conversion.

Any subsequent conversion

If a subscriber wants to convert their service using a one-time password (OTP) again, they can only do so 90 days after their last conversion. Telecom operators have been asked by DoT to inform subscribers clearly about this rule before each conversion starts.

However, if a subscriber wants to convert again before the 30 or 90-day waiting period is over, they are still allowed to do so by following the proper KYC process at designated points of sale or approved outlets.

