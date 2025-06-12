Google rolls out Android 16: How the latest OS will transform your smartphone Google has launched the new mobile operating system, Android 16, for millions of smartphone users. The design has been revamped and numerous customisation features added. It will soon be available to users of Pixel smartphones.

New Delhi:

Google has officially introduced its latest mobile operating system, Android 16. At the announcement, Seang Chau, the Vice President and General Manager of the Google Android Platform, highlighted that this new operating system blends the innovative Material 3 Expressive design with enhancements in the company’s overall design ethos. Android 16 promises to outshine its predecessor in several ways, offering users a wide array of customization options.

So, how will your smartphone transform with this update?

Android 16 brings a host of exciting changes. Notifications from a single app will now be organised into groups, allowing users to see all related notifications in one central place. Additionally, users will continue to receive live updates in real time.

Furthermore, Android 16 enhances microphone control, enabling clearer sound even in noisy environments. There's also a new active control feature designed specifically for hearing aids and other devices.

Advanced Protection Mode is a standout addition in Android 16, touted by Google as the most robust mobile device protection available to date. Chau stressed that this mode will bolster security features to help safeguard users against cyber threats. In addition, it will provide improved defenses against harmful apps, unsafe websites, and scam calls.

With Android 16, Google has integrated several features powered by Gemini AI, including HDR screenshots, an adaptive refresh rate, and identity verification checks. The rollout of Android 16 for Google Pixel smartphones started on June 12, with updates for other brands expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Here’s are the eligible devices for Android 16:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

