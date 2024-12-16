Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Do not download Android 15 Beta on your Nothing Phone 2a Plus: Here’s why

Nothing has expanded its Android 15 beta program to include the Phone 2a Plus. The update is based on NothingOS 3.0, offering users a glimpse into the latest features of Android’s newest iteration. While premium Nothing Phone models have already received this beta, Phone 2a Plus users can now download it from the official Nothing support page.

The beta version must be manually installed using an APK file, a process requiring users to grant access to third-party apps. After installation, a pop-up will guide users through the beta update process.

Why you should avoid installing the Beta update?

Although it is intriguing, but yet it is suggested not to download the beta update as it has potential drawbacks, especially for those who are using the Nothing Phone 2a Plus as their primary device.

Unlike typical over-the-air (OTA) updates, this beta requires manual installation, which might be challenging for non-technical users.

Key concerns with the new beta update on Phone 2a:

Data loss risk: The update might erase personal data during the installation. Performance issues: Being a beta version, the software may contain bugs or glitches. Complex process: The APK installation method is not user-friendly when compared to OTA updates.

Experts recommend waiting for a stable OTA update to avoid performance risks and ensure a seamless experience.

Snake Game returns on Nothing Phones

In an interesting move, Nothing has further reintroduced the classic snake game from Nokia’s feature phones. Available as a widget, the game can be installed via the Play Store on Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, and the Phone 2a series.

Once installed, the widget appears on the home screen, letting users play the nostalgic game and aim for high scores. This feature underscores Nothing’s focus on blending innovation with retro charm.

ALSO READ: Realme GT 7 Pro Review: Premium looks and powerful performance

ALSO READ: How to use your smartphone with 'Gloves-on' this winter?

Glove Mode is one setting which is being neglected by many users but could save you this winter. You can use your smartphone with gloves on. Here are a few simple settings or apps which could help you to use your smartphone in winter with gloves on.