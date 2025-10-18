Diwali Offer: Redmi phone with 7,000mAh battery and triple cameras available for Rs 679 EMI

The recently launched Redmi 15 5G, featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery, is available at a bargain price during the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka sale. Buyers can secure this device for Rs 3,000 less than its original launch price, with the added benefits of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.
The device boasts an innovative EV-grade silicon-carbon battery, a technology that helps reduce the phone’s overall thickness. Key hardware specifications also include a 50MP primary camera and up to 8GB of RAM.
Redmi 15 5G discount
The Redmi 15 5G launched in three storage configurations, starting at Rs 16,999. During the Diwali sale, the price structure is significantly reduced:
|Variant
|Launch Price
|Sale Price
|6GB RAM + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
|Rs 13,999 (Starting Price)
|8GB RAM + 128GB
|Rs 17,999
|Rs 14,999
|8GB RAM + 256GB
|Rs 19,999
|Rs 15,999
The phone is available for purchase on both Amazon and Redmi’s official store in three color options: Sandy Purple, Frost White, and Midnight Black. For financing, the device can be purchased with EMIs starting at an affordable Rs 679.
Redmi 15 5G key features
This budget-friendly phone comes packed with competitive features:
- Display: Large 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz high refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.
- Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G processor.
- OS: Runs on HyperOS based on Android 15.
- Battery: Powerful 7,000mAh battery with 33W USB Type-C fast charging.
- Storage and RAM: Supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, both of which are expandable.
- Cameras: Features a rear dual camera setup (including a 50MP primary camera) and an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.
- Other: Equipped with various AI features.
