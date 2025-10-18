Diwali Offer: Redmi phone with 7,000mAh battery and triple cameras available for Rs 679 EMI Redmi's recently launched 5G phone can be purchased with EMIs starting at just Rs 679. During the ongoing Diwali sale on Amazon, this device is available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

The recently launched Redmi 15 5G, featuring a massive 7,000mAh battery, is available at a bargain price during the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka sale. Buyers can secure this device for Rs 3,000 less than its original launch price, with the added benefits of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

The device boasts an innovative EV-grade silicon-carbon battery, a technology that helps reduce the phone’s overall thickness. Key hardware specifications also include a 50MP primary camera and up to 8GB of RAM.

Redmi 15 5G discount

The Redmi 15 5G launched in three storage configurations, starting at Rs 16,999. During the Diwali sale, the price structure is significantly reduced:

Variant Launch Price Sale Price 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs 16,999 Rs 13,999 (Starting Price) 8GB RAM + 128GB Rs 17,999 Rs 14,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 19,999 Rs 15,999

The phone is available for purchase on both Amazon and Redmi’s official store in three color options: Sandy Purple, Frost White, and Midnight Black. For financing, the device can be purchased with EMIs starting at an affordable Rs 679.

Redmi 15 5G key features

This budget-friendly phone comes packed with competitive features:

Display: Large 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz high refresh rate and Dolby Vision support.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G processor.

OS: Runs on HyperOS based on Android 15.

Battery: Powerful 7,000mAh battery with 33W USB Type-C fast charging.

Storage and RAM: Supports up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, both of which are expandable.

Cameras: Features a rear dual camera setup (including a 50MP primary camera) and an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other: Equipped with various AI features.

