Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320 at Rs 1,59,990 onwards- Know more

Image Source : DELL INDIA Dell launches XPS 13 Plus 9320

Dell Technologies, PC and laptop maker has unleashed a new laptop named XPS 13 Plus 9320 with the aim to cater the Gen Z and millennials of the nation. Available at a starting price of Rs 159,990, the newly-launched Dell laptop will be available for purchases from July 23 onwards via offline and online stores in India.

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies - India, said, "The XPS 13 Plus is our most powerful, modern, and stylish XPS device with premium experiences that accelerate creativity, and success and pursuance of passion."

Dell said that the new XOS 13 Plus laptop has been designed with a 13-inch XPS laptop size and is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor, which allows the users to do everything faster and fuel their creativity.

This is supported by larger fans that provide 55 per cent better airflow without increasing noise or temperature.

And with Express Charge getting the laptop to about 80 per cent battery life in less than an hour, users can go the distance without disruptions, the company claimed.

The laptop has a four-sided InfinityEdge display with a UHD+ screen that offers up to 4K+ resolution. It also comes with 'EyeSafe' technology that reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour.

Inputs from IANS