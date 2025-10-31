Delhi Police lowers e-FIR threshold for cyber fraud to Rs 1 lakh The facility was previously available only for frauds of Rs 10 lakh or more, but it will now allow victims defrauded of smaller amounts to easily file complaints at any police station in the national capital.

New Delhi:

Amid a surge in cybercrimes that cost Delhi residents over Rs 1,000 crore last year, the Delhi Police has lowered the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cyber financial fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh. This move aims for quicker redressal and stronger digital policing.

Effective November 1, victims of online fraud involving Rs 1 lakh and above can now file e-FIRs, an official announced on Thursday. The new facility, which previously applied only to frauds of Rs 10 lakh or more, will now make it easier for victims defrauded of lesser amounts to file complaints at any police station in the national capital.

According to a police officer, complainants can visit any police station, where staff at the Integrated Help Desk will record their complaint and register an e-FIR if the defrauded amount exceeds Rs 1 lakh.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva told PTI, "Earlier, we used to get 70 to 80 complaints per month reporting frauds of Rs 10 lakh or above. With the new decision of lowering the threshold to Rs 1 lakh, we are expecting that the number will rise to 700-800 complaints per month for the filing of e-FIRs".

How to File an E-FIR

Under the new initiative, Srivastva explained that complainants who have lost Rs 1 lakh or more can also call the cyber helpline at 1930. The call taker will register the complaint on the portal, which will automatically be converted into an e-FIR. The senior officer added that the Delhi Police receives over 3,000 calls regarding cyber frauds on the 1930 helpline every day.

"The other major feature is that victims can now visit the police station and file an e-FIR with the assistance of the newly established Integrated Help Desk staff," he said, adding that the e-FIR will then be forwarded to the concerned cyber police station for further investigation.

"Besides the helpline number, we have a total of 225 police stations in the national capital where victims can walk in and register their complaint. This provides us with extra manpower to redress cyber-related problems at the earliest," the Special CP said.

Case investigation and financial losses

Cyber fraud cases will be investigated based on the defrauded amount:

Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh: Handled by the concerned police stations.

Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh: Handled by the Crime Branch.

Over Rs 50 lakh: Handled by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit.

All these cases will be investigated on par with regular FIRs by the respective cyber police stations, the Crime Branch, and the IFSO unit.

The police officer stated, "The initiative is aimed at ensuring prompt investigation, recovery, and legal action in cyber fraud cases, providing faster and more transparent redressal for victims". The move will also integrate digital verification and real-time acknowledgment features, reducing procedural delays and ensuring accountability.

In 2024, cyber fraudsters duped Delhi residents of nearly Rs 1,000 crore. Investment scams, digital arrests, and "boss scams" emerged as the most common cybercrimes. This year, the Delhi Police, in coordination with banks, have managed to hold nearly 20 per cent of the defrauded funds—almost double the figure from 2024—marking a significant improvement in curbing losses. The police advised citizens not to join online investment groups, download unidentified .apk files, or transfer money without verification.

ALSO READ: Jio delights users with free Google Gemini Pro AI subscription worth Rs 35,100 for 18 months