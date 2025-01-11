Critical security alert for Android 12 to 15 OS users: Update now to avoid major security risks

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Android

Google, one of the leading search engines has sounded the alarm for millions of Android users with devices running Android 12 through 15. The company’s January Android Security Bulletin has revealed critical vulnerabilities that could leave these devices exposed to cyberattacks. Users are urged to update their devices immediately to protect against these risks.

Google issues security alert for Android devices

What are the vulnerabilities?

The security update rolled out on January 6, 2025, identifies 5 severe flaws in the Android system.

These vulnerabilities—labelled as:

CVE-2024-43096

CVE-2024-43770

CVE-2024-43771

CVE-2024-49747

CVE-2024-49748

These labels are posing a significant threat like:

Remote Access Risks : Hackers could exploit these flaws to control devices without requiring user permission.

: Hackers could exploit these flaws to control devices without requiring user permission. Data Breaches: Personal information stored on devices could be at risk if these vulnerabilities are not patched.

Google has not yet disclosed the exact details of the vulnerabilities but emphasized their critical nature.

How to protect your Android device

To safeguard your device, follow these steps:

Update to the latest security patch: Ensure your device is updated with the patch dated January 5, 2025, or later. Enable automatic updates: This ensures you receive security fixes as soon as they are available. Be cautious online: Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown apps to minimize risk.

Why regular updates are crucial?

Software updates serve as the first line of defence against security threats. They not only fix vulnerabilities but also improve device performance. If you delay updates, you leave your device exposed to hackers who exploit these flaws to steal sensitive information or compromise your system.

Stay safe, Stay updated

Android users are advised to act immediately and ensure their devices are secure. Keeping your device updated not only protects your data but also ensures smooth and reliable operation.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 5G gets 55 per cent off on Flipkart: Should you buy it?

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio unleashed 5.5G network in partnership with OnePlus: Speeds up to 10 Gbps