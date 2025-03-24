Complete KYC or face SIM card blockage? BSNL issues urgent warning to its users BSNL has warned users regarding a notice that states their SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours if they do not update their KYC. The government telecom company has advised users to disregard this fake notice.

BSNL has issued a crucial warning to millions of mobile users across the country. The government telecom company has alerted its users about a notice circulating about potential SIM card deactivation within 24 hours if KYC details are not updated. Recently, many mobile users have been receiving notices that appear to be from BSNL and TRAI, urging them to update their KYC information. Failing to comply with this request could lead to the closure of their SIM cards.

However, BSNL has clarified that these claims are false. The company has stated that it does not issue such notices and that these communications are fraudulent. Scammers may exploit personal information under the guise of KYC updates. To protect users, BSNL has shared this warning through its official channels, pointing out that the notice labeled as fake by PIB Fact Check should be disregarded.

Fraudsters are continuously developing new tactics to deceive individuals. They often threaten users through phone calls, messages, or emails, pressuring them to share sensitive information, such as Aadhaar card details. This information can then be misused, resulting in significant losses. Additionally, both the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have periodically advised users to be vigilant and ignore such counterfeit threats. Neither agency initiates calls or sends notices to deactivate users' mobile numbers.

In a related concern, cybercriminals are also engaged in OTP fraud using a new method known as call merging. In these schemes, victims are prompted to merge calls supposedly from people they know. Once the calls are merged, these criminals can easily listen in and exploit any shared OTPs for fraudulent purposes.

