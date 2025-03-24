iPhone 16 buyers rejoice! Now available for just Rs 54,000: Find out how to avail this deal If you're looking to buy the iPhone 16, there's great news! Currently, you can purchase the iPhone 16 at half its original price. Amazon has significantly reduced the price of Apple's latest iPhone.

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in October 2025, marking its latest offering for smartphone enthusiasts. If you’re considering purchasing the iPhone 16, there’s some good news for you! Right now, you can snag the iPhone 16 with a discount of up to Rs 26,000 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Amazon has also brought smiles to countless iPhone lovers with an amazing offer. The iPhone 16, priced at Rs 79,900 on Amazon, is now available at a considerable discount. This means you have the opportunity to buy the iPhone 16 128GB model for significantly less than its original price. Let’s break down the details of these fantastic offers.

iPhone 16 128GB discount offer

As mentioned, the iPhone 16 128GB is listed at Rs 79,900 on Amazon. However, due to its growing popularity, the price has been slashed by 9 percent. Thanks to this flat discount, buyers can purchase the iPhone 16 for just Rs 72,900.

In addition to the flat discount, Amazon is sweetening the deal with attractive bank offers and exchange programs. By taking advantage of these promotions, you could potentially grab this premium phone for nearly half the price. Specifically, Amazon is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards.

The exchange offer could lead to even greater savings! Customers can take advantage of an exchange program that allows for a discount of up to Rs 27,350. If you even receive Rs 15,000 from this exchange offer, you could score the iPhone 16 for as low as Rs 53,900.

To sum it up, if you utilise the flat discount, bank offers and the exchange program fully, you could end up purchasing the iPhone 16 for under half the price—a remarkable deal at just Rs 53,900.

iPhone 16 specifications

The iPhone 16 boasts a sturdy aluminum frame and a sleek glass back design. It comes with an IP68 rating, ensuring its safety from water exposure.

The device features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina display, equipped with an XDR OLED panel for breathtaking visuals. To protect the display, Apple has incorporated Ceramic Shield glass.

Running iOS 18 right out of the box, the iPhone 16 is powered by the capable Apple A18 Bionic chipset, offering top-notch performance. With up to 8GB of RAM and storage options reaching up to 512GB, this smartphone caters to all your needs.

For photography enthusiasts, it includes a dual camera setup with 48 + 12 megapixel sensors, along with a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. To keep it running smoothly, Apple has equipped it with a robust 3561mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging, ensuring you're always powered up!

