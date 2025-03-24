Apple under investigation in fraud case related to iPhone 16 sales A fraud case has been filed against Apple regarding the iPhone 16, accusing the company of defrauding its users. This situation complicates matters for the company as it prepares to launch the iPhone 17 series soon.

It has been about six months since the launch of the iPhone 16, and now Apple is gearing up for the next series, the iPhone 17. However, the company is currently facing some challenges as a fraud case has been filed against it in a U.S. court, adding to its troubles. Apple, recognised globally for its outstanding products, may see its brand credibility take a hit due to these allegations. Customers, in particular, did not expect this from Apple, as the company has generally maintained a reputation for honesty.

What’s the issue?

The lawsuit revolves around claims related to the iPhone 16 series. Last September, Apple described this series as featuring an AI capability, termed Apple Intelligence. The company promised this feature would be available in a subsequent update, yet millions of iPhone 16 users are still waiting to see it. Naturally, many feel deceived.

At WWDC 2024, held in June of last year, Apple officially announced its Apple Intelligence feature, pledging to make this AI-based service available for the iPhone 16 series. They even showcased a demo of this capability and stated that Siri, the voice assistant on Apple devices, would receive significant upgrades. Apple claimed these features would be included with the iOS 18.4 update, but unfortunately, they did not meet that timeline. To complicate matters further, the company has indefinitely postponed the project related to Siri’s enhancement.

Details of the case

The lawsuit alleges that Apple engaged in fraud and false advertising by making unsubstantiated claims about its products. The complaint, filed in the San Jose District Court, contends that Apple misled customers and should therefore compensate them. Millions of consumers around the world bought the new iPhone 16 series based on the promise of the Apple Intelligence feature, which was supposed to roll out last year but has not been fully implemented yet. Apple also indicated that this feature would be included in the recently launched iPhone 16e.

Reports suggest that employees from Apple’s AI division have stated that the innovative AI version of Siri won't be ready until at least iOS 20. Consequently, users may have to wait until 2027 to experience it. Following the iPhone 16’s launch, countless iPhone 15 users upgraded to the new model, enticed by the prospect of the Apple Intelligence feature.

