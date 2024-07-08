CMF Phone 1: Nothing launches affordable 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000 in India

Follow us on Image Source : CMF CMF

Nothing has introduced its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India by the name of the 'CMF Phone 1', in a strategic move to rival brands like Redmi, Realme, and Infinix. Launched under the sub-brand CMF, this new entry-level smartphone promises strong features and a clean Android experience through its Nothing OS. The first sale has been scheduled for July 12, at noon from the Flipkart store, where customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on their purchase.

Key Features and Specifications

The CMF Phone 1 comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED LTPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which provides crisp and clear visuals. The display supports a 120Hz high refresh rate, ensuring smooth performance, and offers peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, along with Ultra HDR+ support for enhanced viewing experiences.

Performance and Storage

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the CMF Phone 1 ensures efficient performance for daily tasks and gaming. It comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Nothing OS 2.6, based on Android 14, providing a streamlined and bloatware-free user interface. Additionally, Nothing guarantees 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, the CMF Phone 1 supports 33W USB Type C fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day.

Camera and Security

For photography enthusiasts, the CMF Phone 1 features a 50MP main camera on the rear, capable of capturing detailed and vibrant photos. On the front, a 16MP camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Durability and Connectivity

The smartphone is IP52-rated, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a USB Type C port. For added security, an under-display fingerprint sensor is integrated, ensuring quick and secure access to the device.

Competitive pricing and variants

The CMF Phone 1 comes in four vibrant colour options: Black, Blue, Light Green, and Orange. It is available in two configurations:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Priced at Rs 14,999.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Priced at Rs 17,999.

