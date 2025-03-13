China launches 'Manus AI,' an assistant tool claimed to surpass Deepseek in performance DeepSeek AI, launched by China, was a huge hit. Another AI tool called 'Manus' has been introduced from China. This tool is more effective than both ChatGPT and DeepSeek.

In the last one or two years, many big changes have been seen in the field of artificial intelligence. Every tech company is currently in a race to create its own AI tool. Some time ago, Deepseek launched by China created a lot of buzz in the world of artificial intelligence. Now after Deepseek, a new AI tool has come from China.

The name of the new AI tool introduced by China is 'Manus'. After Deepseek, it is now very popular in the world of technology. China's Manus AI tool is currently proving to be more helpful for users than a simple chatbot. The biggest special thing about Manus AI is that it is not only adept at answering questions but also at tasks like stock market analysis.

Another startup company's wonder

Let us tell you that Manus AI tool has been launched by China's startup company Butterfly Effect. The company's co-founder Yichao Peak has described this as a new era of man and machine. According to the company, Manus AI is going to make a big impact in the world of artificial intelligence.

This new tool from China is currently available only through invites. The craze for it can be gauged from the fact that within a short time of its launch, it has reached more than 1.7 lakh people. Let us tell you that the name of this AI tool has been adopted from Mens et Manus, which means mind and hand.

How is Manus AI different

According to a researcher from Singapore, Manus Chatbot is quite different from other AI tools. This tool works autonomously on behalf of the users. On the other hand, if we talk about the popular AI tools of this time, Deepseek and ChatGPT, then they only answer the questions asked by the users. Manus AI does tasks like stock market analysis, ticket booking, resume filtering and creating personal guidebook in just a few seconds.

ALSO READ: Choosing between a 1-ton and 1.5-ton AC? Factors to consider for informed purchasing