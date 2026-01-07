CES 2026: Lenovo unveils smarter AI-powered ThinkPads, ThinkBooks and desktops Lenovo showcased a wide range of AI-driven business laptops, desktops, accessories and services, reinforcing its vision of 'Smarter AI for All'. This time at CES 2026, Lenovo focused on practical AI, sustainability and enterprise-grade reliability for modern professionals.

New Delhi:

Lenovo showed up a whole new lineup of business devices and solutions at CES 2026, all built for the way people actually work now. We are talking about the AI-powered laptops, desktops, smart accessories, flexible designs, and even updated support services. The focus? Real, useful innovation over just showing off the latest gadget for the sake of it.

The company has also previewed future-facing AI concepts and agentic AI experiences that show how devices could become more adaptive, connected and context-aware across workplaces.

ThinkPad Aura Edition gets smarter

Lenovo and Intel teamed up again to expand the Aura Edition lineup. The latest ThinkPad X1, ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition, and new ThinkCentre X systems come packed with features aimed at making daily work less of a hassle. Here’s what’s new:

Smart Modes that adjust performance, security, and focus to suit you

Smart Share with a simple tap to send photos or videos

Smart Care, an AI assistant that helps both users and IT teams solve problems fast

These upgrades are all about smoother workflows, especially for people working hybrid or in big organizations.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 and X1 2-in-1 Gen 11

Meet the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition and X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition—Lenovo’s latest flagships. They’ve got a bold new Space Frame design for better cooling, easier repairs, and a bigger haptic touchpad.

A few highlights:

Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 chips with next-level NPUs

Up to 20 per cent better thermal performance

Crisp new 10MP ultra-wide camera with smart correction

Built to be easy to repair, with lots of recycled materials

It’s a big step up in power, serviceability, and sustainability—three things Indian enterprises and IT teams are definitely looking for.

ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition: Desktop power, laptop body

The ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition is built for creators, power users, and small businesses that need serious performance but want to stay mobile. You get a sharp 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED display, up to Intel Core Ultra X9 chips, and a huge 88Wh battery—so you’re covered for a full day’s work.

With top-notch build quality and killer audio-visual hardware, it’s a solid pick for anyone who needs workstation muscle on the go.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist: Shape-shifting design

If you want something that grabs attention, check out the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist. Its motorized screen literally rotates to match whatever you’re doing. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3, it blends adaptive hardware with reliable performance—perfect for presentations, teamwork, or creative projects.

ThinkCentre X Series: AI-ready desktops

Lenovo didn’t forget desktops. The new ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition and X Tower are built for AI-heavy tasks—think local AI processing, better collaboration tools, and improved cooling for long sessions. They’re a good fit for offices, studios, or anywhere enterprise users need serious desktop power.

Accessories, support and sustainability

There are also new accessories—AI-powered headsets, a presenter mouse, and a redesigned backpack aimed at hybrid workers. Lenovo Premier Support now includes AI-driven diagnostics and proactive maintenance to keep things running smoothly.

And yes, sustainability is still a big deal: there’s more recycled material, EPEAT Gold certifications, and lifecycle services like TruScale Device as a Service.

India rollout and pricing

Most of these devices start rolling out worldwide in the first quarter of 2026, with India following soon after. US prices will range from USD 1,649 to USD 2,149 (about Rs 1.37 to Rs 1.79 lakh), depending on the model. Lenovo will announce India-specific prices closer to launch.