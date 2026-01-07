CES 2026: Dell revives Iconic XPS brand, launches redesigned XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops At CES 2026, Dell has officially brought back its iconic XPS branding after dropping it last year. Responding to user feedback, the company has launched the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops, focusing on premium design, better usability, longer battery life, and AI-powered performance.

Dell, one of the leading names in the tech world, known for laptops, has brought back the XPS brand, just a year after dropping it for generic names. It was at CES 2026 that they admitted that customer feedback pushed them to revive the XPS (Extreme Performance System) name. For a lot of people, XPS means high-end Windows laptops, and Dell wants those loyal fans back—plus some new ones.

Dell brings back the XPS brand at CES 2026

The company has redesigned XPS 14 and XPS 16, with a more wallet-friendly XPS 13 on the way later in 2026.

So, what is new with the XPS 14 and XPS 16?

Dell says they have rebuilt these laptops from scratch, with portability, durability, and everyday ease in mind. The XPS 14 weighs about 1.3 kg, and the XPS 16 is around 1.6 kg—lighter and slimmer than the older versions.

Both models come with a sleek CNC aluminium chassis and are protected by Gorilla Glass. For the first time, the XPS logo sits right on the lid, a clear sign that the brand is back.

Dell stated that they heard the complaints and brought back proper physical function keys. The keyboard feels better when you type, claims the company. Both the XPS 14 and 16 still have that ‘latticeless’ keyboard design, but the company says that they will change it for the next XPS 13 laptop.

Recycled steel, recycled cobalt, and recycled copper

There’s also a big focus on sustainability. Dell said that they are using recycled steel in the hinges and recycled cobalt and copper in the batteries. They made the USB-C ports modular, which makes repairs less of a headache, and the laptops hit the latest EPEAT 2.0 environmental standards.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips in laptops

The XPS 14 and 16 laptops are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips, which are further integrated with Intel Arc graphics. Dell promises better AI and graphics performance than before. They’ve also overhauled the cooling system with thinner, bigger fans, so the laptops run cooler and quieter.

2K LCD or a bright OLED screen

You get a choice between a 2K LCD or a bright OLED screen, both with variable refresh rates that can dip as low as 1Hz to save battery. Dell says these laptops can last up to 27 hours for everyday stuff and over 40 hours if you’re just watching videos locally—but of course, that depends on how you set them up.

Price and availability

In the US, the XPS 14 starts at USD 1,649 (about Rs 1,48,000) and the XPS 16 at USD 1,849 (about Rs 1,66,000).

Other specifications of the XPS laptop

The base models come with a 1920×1200 IPS display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core Ultra 5 325 processor. More versions are on the way in February 2026, including higher-end specs and an Ubuntu 24.04 option.

Launch in India: Expectation

By the time of writing, there is no word yet on India pricing, but Dell says that the new XPS lineup is coming to India in the next few months (timeline unspecified). They also teased a new XPS 13, set to launch later in 2026 for folks who want something more affordable.