CCTV camera: 5 factors to consider when buying a new one

CCTV cameras have become a necessity in our homes. It is an important security device, especially for those who live alone. CCTV allows users to monitor their premises even from remote locations. There are many brands of CCTV cameras available in the market and various features. If you're considering installing a CCTV camera in your house, then consider these 5 things before purchasing to ensure it is effective.

1. Camera Quality:

Just as we focus on the camera of a smartphone while buying it, it's important to consider the quality of the CCTV camera. When buying a new CCTV, ensure it has at least a 2MP camera. A low megapixel sensor can result in poor picture quality, making it difficult to clearly see the face of a person at a distance. You may also consider CCTV cameras with 4MP or 8MP camera sensors.

2. Night Vision:

Look for CCTV cameras with night vision functionality. This feature allows the camera to capture better pictures even in the dark, enhancing the security around your home.

3. 360-degree View:

When purchasing a CCTV camera, consider the area it can cover. Buying a CCTV camera with 360-degree motion view can provide comprehensive coverage of the entire area.

4. Gesture Motion:

Look for this new technology in CCTV cameras. Gesture motion enables the camera to easily capture the picture and video of moving objects.

5. Alarm:

Along with other technical features, ensure the CCTV cameras have alarm notification capabilities. Advanced CCTV cameras are equipped with alarm notification systems that ring loudly and send notifications when an unknown object is detected nearby.

