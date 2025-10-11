Can your mouse eavesdrop? A study reveals new ‘mic-e-mouse’ hacking method A startling new study reveals that even your computer mouse can listen to private conversations, providing hackers with a hidden way to defraud you.

New Delhi:

Have you ever considered that your computer mouse could be listening to your private conversations? A recent study has revealed a shocking vulnerability: even standard computer mice can be exploited to secretly record audio. This discovery, named "Mic-E-Mouse" by researchers at the University of California, USA, might make you think twice before scrolling.

In this method, hackers can essentially use a conventional mouse as a hidden microphone.

Researchers’ claims leave experts stunned

In their research post, the University of California team explained that the highly sensitive sensors used in a standard mouse can detect even the slightest vibrations—including sound waves transmitted through a desk or surface. These sensors can then convert those minute room vibrations into recognisable sound, allowing nearby conversations to be overheard.

Researchers noted that the accuracy depends on the frequency of the voice. The vibrations captured by a mouse can be up to 61 percent accurate, meaning the audio can be translated into words using AI. This makes the mouse an easy target for hackers, especially since these sensors are never checked in typical security scans, which usually focus only on peripherals with dedicated microphones and cameras.

Accuracy and danger

The research found that the data captured by the mouse was 61 percent accurate, which is sufficient for translation into clear words using AI systems. According to the team, it is quite easy to accurately record the sound of numbers using a mouse. While recording full words is more difficult, the accuracy significantly improves when using AI.

The study claims that such attacks pose a significant danger. Hackers could gain access to sensitive personal information, potentially extracting details such as banking credentials and exposing users to major financial fraud.

How to prevent "Mic-E-Mouse" attacks

To completely prevent this type of eavesdropping, you need to fully shut down your computer to disconnect the mouse peripheral.

It is important to note that if your computer is left in sleep or hibernate mode, the mouse peripheral may remain connected to the CPU and could still be used to access and transmit sound.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets massive discount, available for Rs 56,000 on Flipkart Big Bang Diwali sale