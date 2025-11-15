Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches globally as battlefield game demand rises: Players guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has finally launched and now available in the global market. Gamers, who are using Xbox, PC, Battle.net and Steam can easily play the game. It further comes with three resolution options- 4K, 1440p and 1080p, which will support a wide range of gaming setups. As the battle royale games' popularity has picked up the pace across the world, it looks like the competition is going to get fierce in the gaming world.
The release comes at a crucial moment when the rival franchise, Battlefield, has been riding high after the massive success of Battlefield 6, which launched in October 2025, and is working on becoming the biggest release in series history by selling more than 7 million copies in its first week.
On the other hand, Call of Duty will be continuing its legacy, with the franchise crossing 500 million copies sold since 2003.
A Dystopian future in 2035
The game is set in the year 2035 – delve into a dark and unstable futuristic world. The story pulls together theories of psychotropic elements, conspiracy and high-octane action to give fans a new setting while retaining the intense storytelling the series has been known for.
Reviews put emphasis on the game's orientation for multiplayer. As per the Guardian report, the new instalment will 'add new modes, weapons and gadgets' to the game, while retaining the classic Call of Duty formula.
Key highlighting features of Black Ops 7
The official website lists a few outstanding features:
- Increased customisation: Players can now create unique environments and challenges, offering a more personalised touch to gameplay.
- Better hardware adaptability: The game has been optimised to run smoothly across a variety of systems. An in-built PC testing tool checks performance and suggests the best settings.
Minimum PC requirements:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-6600
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Radeon RX 470 / GTX 970 / GTX 1060 / Intel Arc A580 Video Memory: 3GB Storage: SSD with 116GB free
