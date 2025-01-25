Buy LAVA ProWatch ZN and ProBuds T24 at just Rs 26: Limited period offer

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA LAVA ProWatch ZN and ProBuds T24 at just Rs 26

Lava’s Pro series is celebrating India's 76th Republic Day by offering exclusive offers on its Prowatch ZN smartwatch and Probuds T24 earbuds. The limited-time deals will provide tech enthusiasts with a chance to buy these smart wearables at the lowest-ever price tag.

LAVA’s Republic Day Sale deal:

Both the smart wearables- Prowatch ZN and Probuds T24 are available at Rs 26

The offer is valid for the first 100 units only

The offer will go live from Lava’s e-store, starting from noon on January 26, 2025- On Republic Day itself.

Flat 76 per cent discount on all variants

Once all the initial 100 units are sold out, all the variants of the Prowatch and Probuds series will be available at a flat 76% discount on MRP until the stocks last.

Coupon codes for discounts

Customers can use the ‘Prowatch’ as the code for buying a Prowatch ZN smartwatch.

Customers could use ‘Probuds’ as a code for the Probuds T24 earbuds.

LAVA Prowatch ZN: Features

The Prowatch ZN, which has been priced at Rs 2,599 (MRP), is now available at an unmatched price tag during the Republic Day Sales- only for a day. Here are the key highlights of the smart wearable:

Display: It comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Battery: It is backed by a seven-day battery life. Health tracking: It comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis and SpO2 tracking. Durability: It comes with IP68 water resistance, which is ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. Warranty: The smartwatch comes with a 2-year warranty. Design: It is available in two colour variants– Valyrian Grey and Dragon Glass Black.

LAVA ProBuds T24: Features

The ProBuds T24, launched at Rs 1,299 will offer an excellent value for audio enthusiasts:

Sound: It has 10mm drivers which claims to deliver enhanced bass and clear audio. Microphone: It comes with Quad-mic ENC for ambient noise-free conversations. Performance: It has ultra-low latency (35ms) and dual device pairing for seamless multitasking. Battery: It comes with an impressive 45-hour playtime. Connectivity: Advanced Bluetooth 5.4 for stable connections.

How to Avail the offer

Customers must visit Lava’s official e-store: Lava Mobiles. Use the coupon codes ‘Prowatch’ and ‘Probuds’ at checkout. One has to be quick enough to redeem the offer, as the offer is valid only while stocks last.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp's new Status feature allows you to tag contacts: Know how it work

ALSO READ: Airtel introduces low-priced voice-only plans after TRAI order: Details