Budget 2026: Tax holiday for cloud and data centre companies till 2047 announced

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget 2026–27 presentation in Parliament, announced a tax holiday for Cloud Services and Data Centre Services companies till 2047. The announcement was made as part of the Union Budget 2026–27 speech delivered in Parliament.

Boost for cloud and data centre sector

The proposed tax holiday is aimed at providing long-term support to companies operating in the cloud services and data centre services segment.

