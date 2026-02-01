Budget 2026: High-powered standing committee will assess impact of emerging technologies including AI on jobs A high-powered standing committee has been announced to assess the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, on jobs and employment trends.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed the setting up of a High-Powered ‘Education to Employment and Enterprise’ Standing Committee during the Union Budget 2026–27 presentation in Parliament. The proposed committee will recommend measures that position the services sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat, with the objective of making India a global leader in services.

Assessment of AI and Emerging Technologies

It will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements, and propose appropriate measures to address these changes.

Target of 10per cent Global Services Share by 2047

According to the proposal, the initiative aims to help India achieve a 10per cent share of the global services market by 2047, strengthening the country’s role in the global economy.

Emphasis on Growth, Employment and Exports

The committee will prioritise key areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment, and exports, ensuring sustained expansion of the services sector.

