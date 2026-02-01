Budget 2026: MACT interest exempt from income tax, TDS scrapped Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces income tax exemption on interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, with TDS on such interest done away with.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget 2026–27 presentation in Parliament, announced that any interest awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) to a natural person will be exempt from income tax.

TDS on MACT interest to be done away with

The Union Finance Minister further stated that any tax deducted at source (TDS) on such interest will be done away with, ensuring that beneficiaries receive the full amount without deductions.

