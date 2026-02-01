Budget 2026: Mobile phone batteries and EVs to get cheaper as customs duty exemptions extended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the extension of basic customs duty exemptions for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Union Budget 2026–27 presentation in Parliament, announced key proposals related to basic customs duty exemptions for the clean energy manufacturing sector.

Relief for Lithium-Ion battery manufacturing

The Union Finance Minister stated that the basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for batteries will be extended to capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for battery energy storage systems.

