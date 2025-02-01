Follow us on Image Source : FILE Budget 2025: Smartphones and Smart LED TVs to get cheaper in India

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister of India, while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, announced the reduced import duties on key components used in smartphones and Smart LED TVs. This will reduce the overall price for Smart LED TVs and smartphones in the country. On the other hand, the flat screen TVs will be costlier, as per the new budget.

This Union budget’s move aims at boosting local manufacturing and making these electronic products more affordable for Indian consumers. The government’s initiative is expected to lower prices, encourage domestic production, and strengthen India’s position as a global electronics manufacturing hub.

Developing story.