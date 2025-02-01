Budget 2025: How to download Budget's PDF and other documents? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to download Budget's PDF and other documents

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, and if you have missed any segment, then you have the facility to download the entire announcements in PDF format from the official Government of India websites.

Those who are interested in downloading the PDF can get full access to the budget document from:

The Ministry of Finance website ( )

) Also, the PDF document could be accessed via the Union Budget mobile app, which is available for both- Android and iOS.

What will the PDF include?

The pdf will have all the details which have been announced for the taxable year ahead (2025-2026). It will incorporate the following:

Detailed allocations

Key policy announcements

Financial statements for the upcoming fiscal year

Tax slabs

Benefits and more

This was Sitharaman’s eighth consecutive Union Budget which itself is a record achievement. She presented the budget by using a digital tablet- showcasing how the technology has been used in digital India, which was further encased in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch.'

Major announcements made in the Union Budget 2025-26

FM Sitharaman announced several announcements, including hiking the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh per annum under the New Tax Regime, Rs 500 crore allocated for AI centres and price slashes for Smart LED TVs and smartphones.

