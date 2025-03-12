BSNL users rejoice, new recharge plan offers 6 months validity with 1GB data for Rs 750 BSNL has rolled out a new recharge plan for its GP-2 customers. This recharge plan offers free calling and 1GB of daily data at an affordable price.

BSNL is rapidly losing its appeal with tariff hikes and has been shedding lakhs of subscribers each month. According to data from TRAI, the state-owned telecom operator lost approximately 3 lakh subscribers in November and December 2024. In response to this subscriber migration to competing networks, BSNL is now turning its attention to retaining these customers. The company has introduced a new recharge plan exclusively for its users.

This recently launched BSNL recharge plan is priced at Rs 750 and is valid for six months. However, it’s important to note that this plan is only available to select users. Specifically, it caters to BSNL's GP-2 category customers, meaning only those who haven’t recharged in over seven days can take advantage of this plan within the next 165 days.

When it comes to benefits, this recharge plan offers 1GB of daily data alongside unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS each day. Once the fair usage policy (FUP) data limit is reached, the speed will drop to 40 Kbps. Overall, this plan provides a total of 180GB of data and comes with a validity of 180 days.

BSNL's new offering is quite innovative since no other private telecom operator provides a similar plan. This initiative aims to discourage BSNL users from switching to other networks by presenting them with a more attractive deal.

In other news, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recently blocked over 71,000 SIM cards in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana within the past 90 days. Reports suggest that these SIM cards were acquired through fraudulent methods and were mainly employed for scams. The majority were registered under fake identities by con artists.

These criminals took advantage of Point of Sale (PoS) agents to unlawfully obtain SIM cards. Officials have explained that they employed fake identities to acquire these cards and swindle people out of crores of rupees.

