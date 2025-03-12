Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus now available for Rs 22,000 for eligible buyers after price cut during Holi The price of the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G has been significantly reduced once again. Flipkart is offering this smartphone at a lower price ahead of Holi.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 5G series smartphones are quite pricey, making any potential buyers think twice before committing to a purchase. However, the good news is that if you're eyeing this premium series, there’s a fantastic discount currently available. Believe it or not, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for as low as Rs 20,000!

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Plus discount

E-commerce giant Flipkart has some exciting news for shoppers. Right now, they're giving customers the opportunity to grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for significantly less than its original price tag of around Rs 99,999. In celebration of Holi, Flipkart has slashed the price of this high-end smartphone, offering a remarkable discount of 43 percent discount. This means you can take it home for just Rs 56,999. But hold on—there’s even more savings to be had!

On top of the already reduced price, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback for those who shop using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, if you use an IDFC Bank card, you could save up to Rs 750. If you're working with a tight budget, you also have the option to purchase this smartphone through convenient monthly EMI payments of Rs 9,500.

The standout offer from Flipkart is the exchange deal, which can save you up to Rs 52,250. For instance, if your old phone is valued at Rs 35,000, you could potentially buy the Galaxy S24 Plus for just Rs 22,000!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specifications

This smartphone boasts an aluminum frame design and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

It features a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Right out of the box, it runs on Android 14, with the option for future upgrades.

For top-notch performance, Samsung has equipped this device with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with options of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple camera setup, which includes 50 + 10 + 12 megapixel sensors, while a 12-megapixel camera is dedicated to selfies and video calls. To keep everything running smoothly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G is powered by a robust 4900mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Samsung launches new smartphone for Rs 11,500, offering six years of OS upgrades, delight its fans