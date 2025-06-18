BSNL unveils its 5G service name, launch to follow soon The wait for BSNL's 5G service will soon come to an end. The company has officially named its 5G service. Trials for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's 5G service may start in the next few months.

BSNL has completed its preparations for launching its 5G service, and the state-owned telecom company has announced the official name of its 5G service. Recently, BSNL engaged with users on social media, inviting them to suggest names for the new service. Now, the company has revealed that its 5G offering will be called Q-5G, which stands for Quantum 5G. This announcement was made through their X handle, where BSNL India expressed gratitude to its millions of users. BSNL shared in a post on X that they had successfully launched the BSNL Q-5G, also known as Quantum 5G.

They expressed their gratitude to everyone for their remarkable support and enthusiastic participation, which contributed to creating a name that embodies the power, speed, and future of BSNL's 5G network.

Additional 1 lakh towers

Union Minister of State for Communications, Chandrashekhar Pemmasani, recently announced that BSNL plans to install an additional 100,000 new 4G mobile towers as part of its second phase to enhance connectivity across the country. Currently, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is awaiting approval from the Union Cabinet to kick off this next phase of BSNL's 4G services.

Pemmasani stated that after the completion of installation of the initial 1,00,000 mobile towers, the company will seek approval from the Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, to proceed with the installation of another 1,00,000 4G/5G mobile towers. Once these additional towers are in place, BSNL's total number of 4G towers will rise significantly, improving connectivity for millions of users.

Indigenous technology

The initiative relies on trust in homegrown technology. In May 2023, BSNL awarded contracts to Ericsson for the installation of telecom equipment, while Tata Consultancy Services and Tejas Networks were tasked with the deployment of mobile towers. The government telecom company has invested Rs 13,000 crore for the maintenance of these new 4G mobile towers over the next decade. So far, 100,000 4G/5G towers have been installed, with over 70,000 already operational.

