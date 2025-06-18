'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton warns: Most jobs at risk from AI, only a few will be safe AI poses a significant risk for humans in the future. Geoffrey Hinton, known as the Godfather of AI, warned that it could lead to massive job losses. Only a few jobs may be preserved.

New Delhi:

Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the 'Godfather' of AI, has made a startling prediction. The British-Canadian computer scientist has warned that over the next 30 years, artificial intelligence could significantly disrupt the job market, ultimately taking away jobs from many people. In a recent episode of the Diary of CEO podcast, Hinton expressed concern that AI will surpass humans in virtually every field, leading to widespread job loss. He did, however, mention that certain jobs might remain secure in the future.

So, which roles are likely to withstand the AI revolution?

Hinton pointed out that while AI may take time to master complex physical tasks, plumbing remains a solid career choice. In essence, he is suggesting that the only jobs that are likely to endure in the long run might be those that involve manual skills, such as domestic work. He stated that AI has the potential to replace jobs that rely heavily on cognitive skills. This means individuals will need to develop such specialized abilities that AI can't easily replicate.

During the podcast, Hinton challenged the common belief that AI will simply create new jobs to replace those it eliminates. Instead, he suggests that AI will be capable of handling most of the intellectual work currently done by humans. This serves as a warning for the existing job market, as one person can accomplish the work of ten with AI's assistance. Consequently, we may see significant job cuts in the near future.

Supporting his concerns, a report from venture capital firm SignalFire in May 2025 revealed that major tech companies like Google and Meta have decreased their hiring of graduates by up to 25 per cent in 2023 and 2024. A mere 7 per cent of new hires in 2024 were fresh graduates, reflecting a 10 per cent decline from the previous year. This trend is largely due to many entry-level jobs now being performed by AI, highlighting the shifting landscape of employment.

