BSNL to launch 5G service in August? Company teases upcoming announcement BSNL is expected to launch its 5G service next month. The company has announced new digital experiences, but has not clarified which specific services will be introduced.

New Delhi:

BSNL's 5G service might launch as early as next month, in August. The company has teased a significant announcement for August on its official X handle, stating their intention to enhance users' digital experience. The launch of the state-owned telecom provider's 5G service could increase competition for private companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea. Given that BSNL's services are typically more affordable than private providers, it could lead to these companies losing users.

BSNL India's official X handle posted: "This August, BSNL Unveils the Next-Level Digital Experience! Get Ready for a Game-Changing Digital Journey with BSNL".

Monthly review meetings

The government has initiated efforts to revive BSNL and MTNL. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated in Parliament that, for the first time in the Indian telecom sector, a review meeting for BSNL was held, attended by both the Union Communications Minister and the Union Minister of State for Communications.

Moving forward, monthly review meetings will be held, chaired by the Minister of State for Communications. Quarterly review meetings, however, will be chaired by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The company has been directed to increase its Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). These review meetings will monitor mobile service innovation, decentralized decision-making, and circle-specific progress.

Meanwhile, Vi is in the process of launching its 5G service, which is now available in several areas. At the same time, BSNL is working on improving its 4G service and is also preparing to introduce 5G. Despite these efforts, both companies are struggling to keep their customers, with many people switching to other providers. In June, Vodafone Idea (Vi) saw a loss of over 2,17,000 customers, while BSNL lost around 3,06,000 customers.

Currently, Vi has about 204 million subscribers, and BSNL has around 90 million. As a result, BSNL's share of the market has dropped slightly, from 7.82 per cent to 7.78 per cent, while Vi's share also fell, from 17.61 per cent to 17.56 per cent.

ALSO READ: OnePlus announces new sale with significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and earbuds