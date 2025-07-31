OnePlus announces new sale with significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and earbuds OnePlus has launched a new Independence Day sale. This 17-day event allows users to purchase the latest OnePlus phones, tablets, and earbuds at discounted prices.

New Delhi:

Chinese brand OnePlus has announced a new sale offering significant discounts on smartphones, tablets, and earbuds. You can get recently launched OnePlus devices at a great price during this event. The OnePlus Independence Day sale runs until August 17, featuring attractive offers on many products, including the OnePlus 13, OnePlus Nord 5, and OnePlus Buds 4.

This new OnePlus sale is part of the Great Freedom Festival Sale, which kicks off tonight on Amazon. Users will receive additional discounts on OnePlus products, with good offers available on both devices launched this year and many older models.

OnePlus 13 Series

You can purchase the OnePlus 13, a premium smartphone launched this year, for Rs 7,000 less, with its starting price now at Rs 62,999.

Additionally, the top 16GB RAM + 512GB variant of the OnePlus 13R can be bought for Rs 5,000 less, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB variant will be Rs 3,000 cheaper. The OnePlus 13R will be available at an initial price of Rs 39,999, down from its launch price of Rs 42,999.

You can also take home the OnePlus 13s at an initial price of Rs 49,999, a reduction from its launch price of Rs 54,999.

OnePlus Pad Lite and Earbuds

OnePlus's recently launched budget tablet, the OnePlus Pad Lite, is also part of this sale. Buyers will receive an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on its purchase, making the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant available for Rs 15,999.

Furthermore, there's a flat discount of Rs 500 on the recently launched OnePlus Buds 4, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, launched last year, can be purchased for Rs 2,000 less.

OnePlus Nord Series

For the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE 5, an instant discount of up to Rs 2,250 will be offered on all variants. These mid-budget phones from OnePlus were originally launched at Rs 31,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

